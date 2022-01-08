BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 462.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 3.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 4.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Intuit by 3.0% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU opened at $567.56 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.33 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $641.00 and a 200 day moving average of $574.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.07, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.24.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

