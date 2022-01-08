BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 10,168 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,274 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,168 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Amundi acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Intel by 407.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Intel by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $219.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.26.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

