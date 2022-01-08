BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 28,916 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,916 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Cummins by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CMI opened at $234.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.38 and a 12-month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

