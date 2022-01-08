BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 6,100 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,383 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 129.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 80,646 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $201,000. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 114.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 10,396 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,483,363 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $411,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $135.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.84 and its 200 day moving average is $125.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.