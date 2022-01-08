Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BILL. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an in-line rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, upped their price objective on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.18.

BILL stock opened at $201.93 on Friday. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $109.64 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.18 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total transaction of $2,973,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 448,616 shares of company stock worth $133,618,785. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

