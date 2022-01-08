Bitcloud Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 24.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcloud has a market cap of $96,378.31 and $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,895.74 or 0.99795635 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00090013 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00343787 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.21 or 0.00462610 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014114 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00135759 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008537 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001603 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,262,183 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.