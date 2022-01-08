Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Tops $390.55

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $390.55 or 0.00931070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $7.40 billion and $5.06 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,946.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.12 or 0.00267288 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00023437 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003080 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,949,681 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

