BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $646,441.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.73 or 0.00330951 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00134839 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00085796 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,740,152,385 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

