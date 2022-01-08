Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms 5.84% 5.95% 4.95% DigitalOcean N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Bitfarms and DigitalOcean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $34.70 million N/A -$16.29 million ($0.01) -429.00 DigitalOcean $318.38 million 24.25 -$43.57 million N/A N/A

Bitfarms has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DigitalOcean.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bitfarms and DigitalOcean, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 DigitalOcean 0 2 8 0 2.80

Bitfarms currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.48%. DigitalOcean has a consensus price target of $88.44, suggesting a potential upside of 25.05%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.8% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bitfarms beats DigitalOcean on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers. The company's users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

