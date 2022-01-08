BitWhite Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $105,270.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $110,450.96 and $105,270.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

