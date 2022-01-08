Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.40.

Several brokerages have commented on BKI. Raymond James lifted their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 756,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,876,000 after purchasing an additional 204,887 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,785,000. Lionstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 417,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,535,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $88.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.02.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

