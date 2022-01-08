BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $979.50.

BLK stock opened at $892.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $925.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $902.82. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.