Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

OWL has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NYSE OWL opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 71,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudia A. Holz acquired 20,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,332,294 shares of company stock valued at $81,916,278 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

