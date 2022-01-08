BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 20,869 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,869 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 44,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 119,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $111.38 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.38 and a 200-day moving average of $108.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

