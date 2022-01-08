BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,349,000 after purchasing an additional 75,016 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.63.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $393.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $396.53 and a 200 day moving average of $354.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

