BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of HIG opened at $72.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average of $68.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.