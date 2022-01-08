BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 468.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $110.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.63. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.46 and a one year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

