BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $34.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.8% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $428.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $429.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $338.57 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

