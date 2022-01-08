BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 172,046 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.49. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $58.31 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

