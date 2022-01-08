BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 2,528 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $588,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after buying an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $162.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.67 and a 200-day moving average of $145.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $2,221,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

