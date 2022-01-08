Boku (LON:BOKU) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU)’s stock price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 176 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 176 ($2.37). Approximately 94,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 116,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171 ($2.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 176.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 183.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £520.74 million and a PE ratio of -32.59.

About Boku (LON:BOKU)

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

