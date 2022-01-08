Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Hits $2.14 on Major Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $128,270.23 and $14,706.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.14 or 0.00005229 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00057167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00076100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.32 or 0.07339919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,983.63 or 0.99994933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00070464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006870 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

