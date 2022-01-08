Boston Partners Decreases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Boston Partners reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 98.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 413,170 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $270,400,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,330,000 after purchasing an additional 674,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,399 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $256.91 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.43 and a 200-day moving average of $255.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.35.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

