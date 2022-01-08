Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $161.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.55. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Bank of America lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Compass Point lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

