Boston Partners Reduces Stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.09% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 845,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,597,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 113,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 982,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 37,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $21.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $943.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.88.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

