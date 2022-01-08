Boston Partners Reduces Stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Boston Partners reduced its position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,711 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.08% of The RMR Group worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $8,299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 226,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 160,399 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,620,000 after buying an additional 132,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The RMR Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after purchasing an additional 95,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the second quarter valued at $3,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.68.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

RMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

