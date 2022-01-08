Boston Partners Sells 10,283 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,283 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 211,497 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 302,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 161,050 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $226.40 million, a P/E ratio of 117.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 635.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

