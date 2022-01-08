Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,920,000 after purchasing an additional 38,478 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,636,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 98,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $521.24 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.06 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.38.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

