Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,583,000 after purchasing an additional 513,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $111.03 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

