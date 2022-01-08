Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 679.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 130,383 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Cognex worth $11,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cognex by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after buying an additional 3,457,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cognex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $470,102,000 after buying an additional 343,364 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cognex by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,284,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cognex by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,516,000 after buying an additional 41,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cognex by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,001,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,202,000 after buying an additional 145,366 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $71.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average of $82.95. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $70.62 and a 12-month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

