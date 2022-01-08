Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,343,744,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 42,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after acquiring an additional 875,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,608,000 after acquiring an additional 31,330 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $429.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $424.78 and its 200 day moving average is $385.18. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.38 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.54.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

