Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 447 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.75 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $178.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.65 and a 200-day moving average of $167.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

