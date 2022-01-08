Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Position Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,832,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,389,000 after buying an additional 193,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,254,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,655,000 after purchasing an additional 262,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,868,000 after purchasing an additional 312,160 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after purchasing an additional 452,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,347,000 after purchasing an additional 64,930 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

NYSE BXP opened at $125.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.11. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.45 and a 12-month high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

