Boxwood Ventures Inc. Buys Shares of 13,563 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boxwood Ventures Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.4% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $80.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $202.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

