Boxwood Ventures Inc. Takes $257,000 Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Boxwood Ventures Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. Ascendant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 123.2% during the second quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 527,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 64,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,783,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after acquiring an additional 64,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,053,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,814,000 after acquiring an additional 59,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 809,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,843,000 after acquiring an additional 58,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCEF opened at $23.91 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

