BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 550 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 550 ($7.41) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.52) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.44) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, December 6th.

BP.B stock opened at GBX 185 ($2.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of GBX 181 ($2.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.70). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 188.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 191.70. The stock has a market cap of £37.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.80.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

