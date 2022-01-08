Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brighthouse Financial is poised to benefit from growth opportunities, given its expansive and compelling suite of life and annuity products and a strong market presence. Focus on exiting transition service agreements should lower costs. The company has been reducing expenses from 2019 onward with gradual exits from TSAs. Brighthouse is also revamping the life insurance business to ramp up annuity sales. Shares of Brighthouse have outperformed its industry in a year. The company remains focused on transitioning the business mix to less capital-intensive products. The company expects quarterly adjusted earnings run rate in the range of $3.00 to $3.20 per share. However, escalating expenses weigh on margin expansion and high debt level raises financial risk. Thus, the company targets run rate expense savings of $175 million by 2021.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.20.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.26. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

