Brokerages Anticipate BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BlackBerry.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

NYSE:BB opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

In other BlackBerry news, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $39,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $32,371.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,241,955 shares of company stock valued at $24,929,879. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,536,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,897,000 after purchasing an additional 81,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,428,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,534,000 after purchasing an additional 214,816 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 82.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 51.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 863,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 6.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,288,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,023,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

