Brokerages Anticipate Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) to announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Largo Resources’ earnings. Largo Resources posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Largo Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Largo Resources.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter. Largo Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.07%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LGO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of LGO opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $675.09 million and a P/E ratio of 22.67. Largo Resources has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGO. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Largo Resources in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Largo Resources by 15.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Largo Resources in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Largo Resources in the second quarter worth about $178,000. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Largo Resources

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

