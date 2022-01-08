Brokerages Anticipate PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.31. PGT Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,284,000 after buying an additional 1,373,303 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,569,000 after buying an additional 292,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,730,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,661,000 after buying an additional 99,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,858,000 after buying an additional 65,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 10.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,749,000 after buying an additional 217,316 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PGTI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 331,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,728. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.45.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

