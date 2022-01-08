Brokerages Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Post $0.89 EPS

Equities analysts expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Sonoco Products posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sonoco Products.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SON. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.97. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.43%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Sonoco Products by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco Products (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.