Brokerages Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Blackbaud reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $231.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.46 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $261,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,440. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $69.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,932.07 and a beta of 1.04. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

