Brokerages Expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.86. Werner Enterprises reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.90.

Shares of WERN opened at $46.00 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,705 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,618,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,218,000 after acquiring an additional 55,287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after buying an additional 586,098 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 17.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,253,000 after buying an additional 236,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,807,000 after buying an additional 36,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

