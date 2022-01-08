Brokerages Set BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) PT at $38.00

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 167.30 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 35.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 485,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 108,191.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group during the second quarter worth about $2,580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BRP Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,420,000 after acquiring an additional 61,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group during the second quarter worth about $922,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

