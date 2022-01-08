Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target at $138.08

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.70. The stock had a trading volume of 59,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,173. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.74. BRP has a twelve month low of $63.54 and a twelve month high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BRP by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

