Brokerages Set Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) PT at $12.83

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

KLDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Kaleido Biosciences from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Shares of KLDO stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.