Brokerages Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Price Target at $198.46

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.46.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $326,738.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,760 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,868,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 889,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,162,000 after acquiring an additional 41,838 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 40,969 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 198,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

MAA traded down $4.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.83.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.92%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

