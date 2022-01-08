Brokerages Set Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

SFRGY stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. 4,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $13.42.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

