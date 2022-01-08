Brokerages Set ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT at $47.73

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of VIAC opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

