Brokerages Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target at $41.71

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VCTR shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Richard M. Demartini bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.30 per share, with a total value of $476,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $106,631,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.23. 215,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,594. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.44 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

